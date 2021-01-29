Overturned big rig snarls traffic in downtown Los Angeles

An overturned big rig caught fire and was hanging over the edge of the eastbound 10 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Friday morning after a storm drenched Southern California with heavy rainfall, causing slick roadways.

California Highway Patrol said the crash occurred just after 3:30 a.m. near the Santa Fe exit and firefighters were able to knock down the flames in about 45 minutes.

As a result, all eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway were closed between Santa Fe Avenue and Alameda Street, the California Highway Patrol said. By 6:15 a.m., CHP reopened the two left lanes.

The driver was able to get out of the truck without injuries, authorities said. However, one patient who was not on the truck was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.