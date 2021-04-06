Oakland Airport Terminal 1 evacuated due to police activity

Alameda County Sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies descended on the Oakland International Airport early Tuesday morning at Terminal 1.

The sheriff's office reported that a man at the airport armed himself with a knife and was threatening to harm himself. Deputies and crisis negotiators were speaking with the man to try to get him help.

The activity was reported at about 5:45 a.m.

Spokesman Roberto Bernardo said flights out of Terminal 1 could be impacted because of the activity but Terminal 2 is running as normal.

"At this point, if you're flying out of Terminal 1, everything before the TSA checkpoint is on hold," Spokeswoman Tya Modeste said.

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived at the Oakland airport on Monday to discuss jobs and clean drinking water. She departed on Monday afternoon.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

