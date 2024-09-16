North Hollywood shootout: Suspect taken into custody after firing at LAPD officers

An investigation was underway in North Hollywood after shots were fired at Los Angeles Police Department officers early Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Victory Boulevard around 4:50 a.m. following reports of a possible shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found an armed suspect who began running away and led officers on a foot pursuit to a parking garage to a shopping area. That's when authorities said the suspect started shooting at officers, which prompted them to return fire.

The suspect has been taken into custody, officials said.

Two ambulances were called to the scene, which were reportedly for the suspect and the victim involved in the initial call. In addition, all officers have been accounted for and were not injured in the incident.

Victory Boulevard remains closed between the 170 Freeway and Laurel Canyon Blvd. for the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.