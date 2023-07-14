New West LA development comes alive with mural art

A new property in West Los Angeles comes alive this Saturday through art.

The event is called Mural Fest. The location is the open air Plaza at West Edge at West Olympic Boulevard and South Bundy Drive. The retail/office space/residential complex is billing itself as a destination place to live, work and socialize.

Muralist Deity, born Diana Sandoval, who grew up in Covina, is one of the 15 artist from across the country selected to turn a wall into art. She painted a pink Cadillac to celebrate California's car culture.

West-Edge is at the site of an old Cadillac dealership.

Image 1 of 8 ▼

Artist Ania Amador of Florida is the curator of what's called Art In Session. The largescale murals take over 4000 square feet of walls and are largely done by spray paint. https://www.facebook.com/AniaAmadorArt

The specialty of artist David Swartz of Denver is farm animals. He painted two whimsical looking goats.

"I just chose goats because its hard not to smile when you look at one," Swartz said.

This art went up in a matter of days but once the retailers move in, like Gelsons, the art comes down.

Riot Games is among the company taking office space. The apartments are billed as luxury.

"I hope a lot of people get to see it, but there's something about it being temporary that makes it all that more beautiful," Swartz said.

West Edge Mural Fest is open to the public. It is Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food trucks, a DJ and face painting.