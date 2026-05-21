NASCAR legend Kyle Busch dies at 41

The Brief NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has died at 41. The news comes just hours after NASCAR.com reported that Busch was taken into the hospital for a serious illness. Busch was one of the more decorated drivers in NASCAR history. He won two NASCAR Cup Series titles (2015 and 2019) and captured 234 NASCAR Cup, XFINITY and Truck Series victories.



NASCAR legend Kyle Busch has died.

NASCAR announced on social media on Thursday, May 21, that the racer has died at the age of 41. The news of Busch's death comes just hours after the driver was hospitalized with "severe illness," NASCAR.com reported.

Busch's racing team, Richard Childress Racing, Busch's family and NASCAR issued the joint statement in response to Thursday's news:

"Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch.

"A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans.

"Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR's highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal 'Rowdy Nation.'

"Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha's parents, Kurt and all of Kyle's family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.

"During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family's privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 01: Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 Rebel Root Beer Whiskey Chevrolet, on the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Cup Series DuraMax Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne at Circuit of The Americas on March 01, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The official cause of Busch's death had not been formally released to the public as of Thursday.

As two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (2015 and 2019), Busch is remembered as one of the most decorated drivers in NASCAR history. Busch holds the all-time record for most combined wins across NASCAR Cup, XFINITY and Truck Series with 234. He also won the ESPY for best driver in 2016.

Kyle Busch was the younger brother of Kurt Busch, 2026 NASCAR hall-of-fame inductee and 2004 NASCAR NEXTEL Cup Series champion.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.