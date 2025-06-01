Man last seen on paddleboard disappears in Castaic Lake

A recovery mission is underway for a missing man who was last seen paddleboarding in Castaic Lake.

Los Angeles County's sheriff and fire departments responded to calls of possible drowning around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 1. The man's girlfriend was rescued from the water, but the man remained missing as of Sunday evening, LASD told FOX 11.

The search has since transitioned to a recovery mission, meaning crews are bracing for the worst – searching for what could be the man's body.

LASD has since taken over the investigation and the recovery mission.