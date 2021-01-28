Deputies responding to multiple mudslides in Orange County

FOX 11's crews on scene came across a minor mudslide in Orange County late Thursday night.

FOX 11's Bill Melugin was in Silverado Canyon when the minor mudslide happened after 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

The small debris flow happened about 45 minutes of light, moderate rain in the area, according to Melugin. The small slide is giving smaller cars trouble in turning around, Melugin reports from the scene.

The slide comes hours after the Orange County Sheriff's Department issued voluntary evacuation warnings for residents in Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

