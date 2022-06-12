Man wielding 'edged weapon' shot by LAPD officer

An investigation is underway Sunday after an armed suspect was shot by an LAPD officer earlier this morning.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. at a business in the 100 block of Florence Avenue.

According to officials, officers responded to a call reporting a robbery in progress in the area. At the scene, they encountered a suspect armed with an "edged weapon."

Police said the suspect refused to drop his weapon after giving him several commands. That's when officers deployed "less-lethal 40mm foam projectiles" at the suspect, which did not affect him, police said.

According to authorities, the suspect then advanced toward officers, leading to a shooting. The suspect was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for treatment of an injury to his hand. He remains in stable condition, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. As a result, the area of Florence Avenue from Broadway to San Pedro Street will be impacted for several hours, according to the LAPD.