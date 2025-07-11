Man shot dead in East Hollywood

The Brief A man was found shot to death in East Hollywood early Friday. Police responded to 4204 Beverly Blvd. where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity and suspect information are not yet available.



A death investigation is underway in East Hollywood after a man was found shot to death Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

Police responded to a call reporting shots fired at 4204 Beverly Boulevard near Normandie Avenue around 2 a.m.

Officers discovered the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the scene, according to police.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity was not released.

No suspect information was immediately available.

What's next:

The investigation into the fatal shooting will be handled by the Los Angeles Police Department's West Homicide Bureau.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call police.