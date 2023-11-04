article

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in Compton that left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 12800 block of South Atlantic Ave. just before 2 p.m. where they found an adult male dead at the scene.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation when they discovered the victim, the officials said.

Man killed in Compton shooting (SkyFOX).

Additional information about the victim or any suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 323- 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.