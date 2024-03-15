Man ejaculated on food while working at Safeway grocery store, police say

article

A man is facing over a dozen counts, including 14 counts of indecent exposure, after he allegedly ejaculated on food while working at a Safeway grocery store, police said.

Stephen Masalta, 32, was arrested in February after he was allegedly seen masturbating outside several businesses in full view of employees, Fort Collins Police Services wrote in a Facebook post last month.

However, after further investigation, police were prompted to search Masalta’s residence and discovered video that allegedly showed he masturbated and ejaculated on multiple food items that were not sealed while he was employed at a Safeway in Fort Collins, Colorado, Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a video posted to the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page.

"We have many more videos to go through but in what we have already seen, we have multiple victims and we have multiple felony charges against Mr. Masalta," Swoboda added.

Masalta was employed at the grocery located at 1426 East Harmony Road between December 2023 and February 2024.

Police said Safeway has been cooperating with investigators and anticipate there could be additional victims and charges coming.

As of this report, Masalta has been charged with 14 counts of indecent exposure, two counts of attempted indecent exposure, four counts of unlawful sexual contact and 16 felony counts of sexual assault on a child.

Masalta has remained in jail since his arrest in February.

"These brazen criminal acts are deeply troubling for both the community and Fort Collins Police. I’m grateful for the dedicated work that our teams did to identify and apprehend this suspect," said Fort Collins Police Assistant Chief Adam McCambridge who oversees the Special Operations Division of the Fort Collins Police Department.

Anyone with additional information or who may think they were a victim, please contact the FCPS tip line at 970-416-6700.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.