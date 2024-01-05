Lose your phone at Countdown: New Year's Invasion? Here's how you can get it back

article

Did you lose your phone while attending 'Countdown: New Year's Invasion' this past weekend in San Bernardino? If you did, then no worries… you can easily get it back.

While on patrol through East Los Angeles, a California Highway Patrol officer located approximately 40 iPhones along the shoulder of an off-ramp. Officers discovered that the owners of the phones had attended a New Year's Eve party at the NOS Event Center.

CHP said several owners were able to ping their phone and pick them up from their office. Officers say if you attended the event and lost your phone, ping the location to see if it matches their office at 1601 Corporate Center Dr, Monterey Park. If that location appears then give officers a call at 323-980-4600 and ask for the Evidence and Property Officer.