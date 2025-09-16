LA police chase suspect leaves trail of spark along 405 Freeway

A police chase suspect is in custody – but not before leaving a very brief trail of spark along the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the police chase on Tuesday, September 16 as the suspect – believed to be in a possible stolen pickup truck – led the California Highway Patrol on a chase.

Over the course of the chase, the suspect drove through parts of Santa Clarita before ending up in the San Fernando Valley neighborhoods including Granada Hills and North Hills.

The pickup truck driver eventually pulled over and exited out of the freeway near North Hills, where he got detained by police.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify where the pickup truck may have been stolen from.