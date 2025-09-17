Police chase suspect clocked at 100 mph on 5 Freeway in Los Angeles

A man is in custody – but not before leading police on a 2-county chase between Los Angeles and Orange counties.

What we know:

The suspect – initially accused of driving the wrong way and then refusing to pull over to the cops – led the California Highway Patrol on a chase in Anaheim Wednesday night.

The suspect eventually crossed county lines before crashing the car near a VA campus in West Los Angeles-Brentwood area.

The driver eventually got out of the car and was placed in handcuffs. No one was hurt in the chase.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the driver was wanted for other crimes.