Police chase suspect clocked at 100 mph on 5 Freeway in Los Angeles

By
Published  September 17, 2025 9:07pm PDT
Police chase along 5 Freeway in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - A man is in custody –  but not before leading police on a 2-county chase between Los Angeles and Orange counties.

What we know:

The suspect – initially accused of driving the wrong way and then refusing to pull over to the cops – led the California Highway Patrol on a chase in Anaheim Wednesday night.

The suspect eventually crossed county lines before crashing the car near a VA campus in West Los Angeles-Brentwood area.

The driver eventually got out of the car and was placed in handcuffs. No one was hurt in the chase.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the driver was wanted for other crimes.

