LG recalls 52,000 giant TVs at risk of ‘serious tip-over’

article

LG has recalled more than 50,000 smart TVs after reports of them becoming unstable and tipping over.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes four LG Electronics 86-inch models that weigh about 100 pounds. The TVs can become unstable when they’re on the stand, "posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children and others."

LG Electronics has received 22 reports of TV stand instability and 12 reports of tip-overs. No injuries have been reported.

The 52,000 TVs were sold at Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, online at Amazon, and at other stores nationwide. They were sold between March 2022 and September 2022 for $1,100-$1,900.

(Photo: CPSC website)

The following model numbers are affected:

86UQ8000AUB

86UQ7070ZUD

86UQ7590PUD

86NANO75UQA

The CPSC says consumers should detach the affected televisions from their stand legs and place the TV away from children. The recall doesn’t apply to people who wall-mounted their TV.

READ MORE: These carmakers had the most recalls in 2022: See if your car is on the list

Contact LG Electronics at 800-243-0000 or online for help if you have a recalled TV. Visit the CPSC website for more information.