LeBron James, 'Space Jam' nominated for 4 Razzie Awards

On the eve of the coveted and ever-so-serious Academy Award nominations being announced, nominees for the Oscars' ugly cousin, the 2021 Golden Raspberry Awards, have been revealed — with Netflix's "Diana the Musical," garnering a leading nine nods in the 42nd annual parade of dishonor, including "Worst Picture."

"Karen," a widely panned dramedy, and "The Woman in the Window," a tepidly reviewed Hitchcock "re-imagining," were next with five nominations apiece, including Worst Picture, according to the Golden Raspberry Foundation, which presents the Razzies.

While Lakers' star LeBron James did not win an NBA title in 2021, he still has a chance to take home some hardware for his airball of a performance in "Space Jam: A New Legacy," which snagged four nominations, including Worst Picture, along with James' nod for Worst Actor.

Amy Adams, "an otherwise great actress," according to Golden Raspberry Foundation, scored the doubly dubious distinction of being nominated for both Worst Actress ("The Woman in the Window") and Worst Supporting Actress ("Dear Evan Hansen").

And Bruce Willis, a Razzie regular, was so prolific in 2021 that the Razzies gave him his own special category — Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie ... in which Willis netted eight noms.

The Razzies' 1,128 voting members ("from 49 U.S. states and over two dozen foreign countries," according to the organization) cast their ballots online, selecting five contenders in each of the nine non-Bruce Willis categories.

"Winners" will be announced on March 26 — Oscar Eve.

Here's a complete list of the 2021 Razzie nominations:

WORST PICTURE

"Diana the Musical" (The Netflix Version)

"Infinite"

"Karen"

"Space Jam: A New Legacy"

"The Woman in the Window"

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood / "Dangerous"

Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) / "Diana the Musical"

LeBron James / "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

Ben Platt / "Dear Evan Hansen"

Mark Wahlberg / "Infinite"

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams / "The Woman in the Window"

Jeanna de Waal / "Diana the Musical"

Megan Fox / "Midnight in the Switchgrass"

Taryn Manning / "Karen"

Ruby Rose / "Vanquish"

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams / "Dear Evan Hansen"

Sophie Cookson / "Infinite"

Erin Davie (As Camilla) / "Diana the Musical"

Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) / "Diana the Musical"

Taryn Manning / "Every Last One of Them"

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck / "The Last Duel"

Nick Cannon / "The Misfits"

Mel Gibson / "Dangerous"

Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) / "Diana the Musical"

Jared Leto / "House of Gucci"

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE

(Special Category)

Bruce Willis / "American Siege"

Bruce Willis / "Apex"

Bruce Willis / "Cosmic Sin"

Bruce Willis / "Deadlock"

Bruce Willis / "Fortress"

Bruce Willis / "Midnight in the Switchgrass"

Bruce Willis / "Out of Death"

Bruce Willis / "Survive the Game"

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number / "Diana the Musical"

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on / "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent / "House of Gucci"

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / "Dear Evan Hansen"

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) / "Tom & Jerry the Movie"

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

"Karen" (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

"Space Jam: A New Legacy"

"Tom & Jerry the Movie"

"Twist" (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

"The Woman in the Window" (Rip-Off of Rear Window)

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley / "Diana the Musical"

Stephen Chbosky / "Dear Evan Hansen"

"Coke" Daniels / "Karen"

Renny Harlin / "The Misfits"

Joe Wright / "The Woman in the Window"

WORST SCREENPLAY

"Diana the Musical" / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan

"Karen" / Written by "Coke" Daniels

"The Misfits" / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny

"Twist" / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane, from an "Original Idea" by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

"The Woman in the Window" / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn

