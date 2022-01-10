LAUSD halts sports competitions for week beginning Jan. 10 amid COVID-19 case surge

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced all athletic competitions for the week have been postponed due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases.

Student-athletes, drill and band members will be able to practice outside, and will be required to wear masks.

The district is set to resume classes for the spring semester after the holiday break on Tuesday. All students, teachers, and faculty members must provide a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus. In addition, weekly testing will continue for all students and employees throughout the month of January.

"As we are actively monitoring cases due to the Omicron variant and upgrading health and safety protocols to be in compliance with Los Angeles County Department Public Health," LAUSD said in a statement Sunday night. "We will reevaluate our data and determine next steps before the end of the week. Our goal is to resume athletic competitions as soon as possible. If you any questions, please outreach to your school's athletic department."

City News Service contributed to this report.

