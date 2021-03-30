LAUSD continues to distribute grab-n-go meals during spring break

Even on Spring Break, the Los Angeles Unified School District continues to provide meals to students and community members in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LAUSD students are on spring break from March 19 through April 2.

Since the start of the pandemic, the district has distributed over 115 million meals.

RELATED: LAUSD marks over 100 million grab-n-go meals served to students in need during pandemic

According to the LAUSD, 80% of its students come from families who live in poverty, and the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately caused job losses among them.

When the pandemic began, the district began providing meals to any student or community member in need.

Advertisement

Sixty-three Grab & Go Food Centers across Los Angeles provide three meals per person between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. On Fridays, meals are provided for Saturday and Sunday.

Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, D-Los Angeles, called the Grab & Go program "a serious lifeline to so many students and families in need during these very difficult times."

More information about the Grab & Go centers, including a list of locations, can be viewed at https://achieve.lausd.net/foodcenter.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.