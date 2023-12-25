Laugh Factory hosts Christmas feast; Tiffany Haddish addresses DUI arrest

For many people, Christmas dinner is simply not a given.

The owner of the Laugh Factory knows that. Over 40 years ago, he set out to change that.

As we walked along the sidewalk by Sunset Boulevard, I asked Jamie Masada, "What year is this for you?"

"Forty-four years… Don’t tell everybody," Masada playfully said.

I’ve known Masada for almost all the 44 years he’s been doing to serve up Christmas meals for those who otherwise may have not have them.

"I almost didn’t have anything," he said. "I was living in a garage."

Instead of performing, he built a stage for comics and every year never forgets that he was like a lot of the people waiting in line to get in.

We spoke with one of the people in line, Jimmy Taggert, who lives in his car.

There are also toys for the kids, holiday cheers and big names like Tiffany Haddish, Tim Allen and Paul Rodriguez attending the event.

"When you stand up there on stage it's one thing to make people laugh but it’s another thing to make people laugh who don't have a lot to laugh about," I asked.

"It literally is the most stressful part of my day. You don't know what's inappropriate or appropriate," Allen said, standing alongside his daughter Elizabeth Allen.

"It makes me feel good," Rodriguez said. "We should pay the audience. Giving is a selfish thing. You feel good about that you day wasn’t wasted.

Haddish got a chance to self-reflect as she told the audience about her two DUI incidents.

"It’s important for my fans and the people who come every single year to be genuine, honest and let them know, ‘Hey, I’m a human being. I’m not perfect and I make mistakes."

And make no mistake – This year’s Christmas at the Laugh Factory was memorable.