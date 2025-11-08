Off-duty LAPD officer killed in overnight crash in Santa Clarita

The Brief An off-duty LAPD officer was killed during an overnight crash in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at the intersection of Cinema Drive and Bouquet Canyon Road. The name of the officer has not been released.



The Los Angeles Police Department is in mourning after an off-duty officer was killed in an overnight fiery crash in Santa Clarita.

What we know:

Los Angeles County firefighters were called to a crash at the intersection of Cinema Drive and Bouquet Canyon Road at 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters arrived to find a vehicle engulfed in flames. As crews knocked down the fire, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by LA County Fire personnel.

LAPD officials later confirmed the crash victim was an officer who was not on duty at the time.

What we don't know:

The name of the officer has not been released and the cause of the crash is under investigation.