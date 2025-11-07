LA police chase suspect falls in hole trying to run from cops in Lincoln Heights

The Brief A man fell in a 30-foot hole while trying to get away from the cops. The fall happened after the man led a police chase that eventually ended in Lincoln Heights.



A police chase takes a bizarre turn after a suspect ditched the car and fell inside a 30-foot hole in Los Angeles' Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

What we know:

The suspect led a police chase around 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 6. This comes as the suspect, believed to be a man in his late 20s, was believed to be in a stolen car.

The suspect eventually ditched the car in Lincoln Heights and took off on foot before getting trapped in the hole.

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived at the scene to rescue the suspect and took him to the hospital. Officials believe he is in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if the suspect was wanted for other crimes.