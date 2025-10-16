Possible shooting at LA Academy Middle School under investigation

Authorities said a possible school shooting was under investigation at a middle school in South Los Angeles.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed with FOX 11 that officers responded to a possible school shooting at LA Academy Middle School, located near the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and E. Slauson Avenue, around 12 p.m. Thursday.

The school is located in South LA’s South Park neighborhood and is part of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

The alleged shooting is under investigation.

What we don't know:

No further information was released by authorities.

This is a developing story. FOX 11 will continue to update this story as details become available.