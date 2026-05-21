Kidsave highlights foster care mentorship and adoption success story

The Brief Kidsave is calling for mentors, host families and adoptive families for older youth in foster care during National Foster Care Awareness Month. Josh Castruita, who appeared on FOX 11’s Wednesday’s Child segment in 2017, now advocates for children in foster care through Kidsave. Kidsave’s Miracles Gala on June 6 at the Skirball Cultural Center will raise funds to support older children in foster care.



Kidsave is putting out the call for mentors, host families and adoptive families for older youth in foster care during National Foster Care Awareness Month.

Joining the Fox Local stream on set with Christine Devine are Sandra Gutierrez — program manager, Kidsave Weekend Miracles Los Angeles, and adoptive mom — and son Susan Castruita and Josh Castruita.

Kidsave says the segment "highlights the transformational impact of connection, courage, mentorship and permanency through the story of Josh and Susan Castruita, who met through Kidsave’s Weekend Miracles program and built a family through consistency, trust and saying yes to connection."

Josh was also on FOX 11’s Wednesday’s Child segment in 2017, highlighting children in foster care in need of adoptive homes. He remembered the shoot as when they went to see the movie "Star Wars" at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. Now, he’s an advocate for other children in foster care and is speaking on behalf of Kidsave.

The interview will also spotlight Kidsave’s upcoming Miracles Gala on June 6 at the Skirball Cultural Center, which raises critical funds to support older children in foster care.

Kidsave is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping older kids in foster care and orphanages find lasting connections and forever families.

For more information, go to Kidsave.org. Kidsave’s Miracles Gala fundraiser is on June 6 at the Skirball Cultural Center. Their next Weekend Miracles event for children in foster care to meet and greet with adults who want to mentor, serve as host families or adopt is in July.