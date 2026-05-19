K-pop group xikers are saying “OKay" to a new era with ‘ROUTE ZERO : The ORA’

The Brief K-pop group xikers has launched a new storyline universe with the release of their seventh mini-album, "ROUTE ZERO : The ORA." The album features the title track "OKay," which focuses on self-confidence, alongside a mix of intense and uplifting B-side tracks. Reflecting on their recent third anniversary, the members shared that they have learned to replace their debut stage nerves with a focus on enjoying their time with fans.



The 10-member K-pop group xikers is entering a brand-new era with their seventh mini-album, "ROUTE ZERO : The ORA."

What we know:

The project opens the door to an entirely new universe after the group officially closed their long-running "HOUSE OF TRICKY" storyline. The group’s title track, "OKay," continues the explosive energy fans have come to expect from xikers, but with an even bigger performance scale and message behind it.

"It’s about not worrying about how other people see you, but moving forward as yourself. Having that mindset of ‘I’m crazy, I’m cool.’ I think a lot of people will relate to that message," SEEUN said.

The members of xikers — consisting of MINJAE, JUNMIN, SUMIN, JINSIK, HYUNWOO, JUNGHOON, SEEUN, YUJUN, HUNTER, and YECHAN — emphasized the performance aspect of the song, especially with the addition of dancers helping create what SEEUN described as a "full, impactful stage presence." HUNTER added that the title itself feels unique, and said the track is very "xikers-like" in a different way, which is why he felt "OKay" was the right title track to represent this new chapter of the group.

What they're saying:

When asked what song could also work as a secondary title track, YUJUN picked "Trophy," praising its intense beat and memorable dance break, while SUMIN selected "Graffiti," saying the song shows a vibe the group has "never really shown before."

The group also showed a brighter, lighter side of themselves with "Outsider," the final track on the album. YECHAN said the atmosphere during recording sessions for the song felt noticeably different.

"Even just hearing the beat of ‘Outsider’ puts me in a good mood," YECHAN said. "It was a really fun and uplifting recording session."



Image 1 of 5 ▼ (CREDIT: KQ Entertainment)

Before they were known to the world as xikers, the members were introduced as KQ Fellaz 2, the second generation of trainees under KQ Entertainment. As the group reflected on their journey from those early trainee days to now, SUMIN shared what he would tell his younger self.

"I’d tell my younger self that so many amazing things are waiting ahead," SUMIN said. "Take care of your body and be ready for the journey."

The comeback also arrives shortly after xikers celebrated their third anniversary in March — something the members reflected on during the interview.

"In the past, before going on stage, I think I was more focused on needing to do well, or I felt a bit of nerves or even pressure," SEEUN shared. "But these days, every moment on stage feels so precious because it’s time spent with roadys, and I think I’ve become much more used to really enjoying those moments to the fullest."



For new listeners discovering xikers for the first time through ROUTE ZERO : The ORA, JUNMIN hopes people remember the group not only for their powerful title tracks, but also for their strong B-sides and performances.