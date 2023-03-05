Inmate walks away from San Diego reentry facility

article

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a San Diego reentry facility Saturday.

Cynthia Baker, 31, was reported missing from the Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program around 9:45 p.m. after authorities received an alert from her monitoring device and noticed she was not in the facility, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Baker was sentenced to three years for assault.

She is described as 4'11" tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see Baker, call 911.