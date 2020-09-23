Homeless man shot, killed after violent confrontation with OC deputies

A homeless man was shot and killed after being in a violent confrontation with Orange County sheriff’s deputies.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. at El Camino Real and Avenida

San Gabriel in front of the Hotel Miramar in San Clemente.

Witnesses say the homeless man was walking in the middle of the street in ongoing traffic. They say cars were honking and weaving around to avoid him.

Two deputies assigned to the department's homeless outreach team then contacted the man.

Shortly after approaching the suspect, he got into a physical altercation with the deputies and the shooting ensued, Orange County sheriff's Sgt.Dennis Breckner said.

Surveillance video from a nearby business indicates the suspect was attempting

to grab a weapon from one of the deputies, the sergeant said.

The deputies tried to revive the suspect, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, Breckner said. His name and age were not immediately available.