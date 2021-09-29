HomeGoods goes digital ahead of holiday season

As the holiday season quickly approaches, HomeGoods has transformed its store locator website into a new e-commerce platform , allowing customers to shop for their favorite products from the comfort of their own home.

Similar to the off-price home décor retailer's more than 820 brick-and-mortar locations, HomeGoods.com now features a wide selection of curated merchandise across product categories including bedding, bath, decorative pillows, kitchen goods, seasonal décor, pet and storage/organization.

It also offers free standard shipping on orders of $119 or more and free returns on most purchases, which can either be mailed back or brought in person to a store. Some exclusions apply to in-store returns.

"We are thrilled to bring a second way for our passionate shoppers to discover and shop an assortment they know and love," HomeGoods President John Ricciuti said in a statement. "We hope our customers find the same excitement shopping HomeGoods online as they do exploring the aisles of our stores."

HomeGoods is the latest TJX Companies brand to launch an online store, following Marshall's in 2019.

TJX Digital U.S. President Mark DeOliveira said HomeGoods.com "will provide a complementary experience to our stores, allowing shoppers to pair in-store purchases with online finds to bring their vision to life."

HomeGoods plans to add new products to its website regularly. The company will also launch a collection of gifts and festive décor for the holiday season.