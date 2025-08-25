Hit-and-run suspect critically injured after 2 crashes in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man is in critical condition following a sequence of two crashes in Anaheim on Monday morning.
What we know:
The driver, in a black Honda Civic, was involved in an initial minor crash at the intersection of North Magnolia Street and West Greenleaf Avenue before fleeing the scene.
He then ran a red light at Crescent Avenue and North Magnolia Street, causing a second collision where he was ejected from his vehicle and suffered severe head trauma, according to police.
The driver was ejected from his vehicle during the second collision.
A total of four vehicles were involved in the collisions.
The driver of the Honda Civic was the only person to suffer major injuries; he was transported to a local hospital with head trauma.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Anaheim Police Department.