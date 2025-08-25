Expand / Collapse search

Hit-and-run suspect critically injured after 2 crashes in Anaheim

Published  August 25, 2025 11:27am PDT
Anaheim
Hit-and-run driver flees from crash in Anaheim

The suspect is in the hospital in critical condition with head injuries.

The Brief

    • A driver in a black Honda Civic was involved in two separate crashes in Anaheim.
    • The driver was ejected from his vehicle in the second crash and is in critical condition.
    • Four vehicles were involved in total, but no other major injuries were reported.

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man is in critical condition following a sequence of two crashes in Anaheim on Monday morning.

What we know:

The driver, in a black Honda Civic, was involved in an initial minor crash at the intersection of North Magnolia Street and West Greenleaf Avenue before fleeing the scene. 

He then ran a red light at Crescent Avenue and North Magnolia Street, causing a second collision where he was ejected from his vehicle and suffered severe head trauma, according to police. 

The driver was ejected from his vehicle during the second collision.

A total of four vehicles were involved in the collisions. 

The driver of the Honda Civic was the only person to suffer major injuries; he was transported to a local hospital with head trauma. 

The Source: Information for this story is from the Anaheim Police Department.

