Hit-and-run suspect critically injured after 2 crashes in Anaheim

A man is in critical condition following a sequence of two crashes in Anaheim on Monday morning.

What we know:

The driver, in a black Honda Civic, was involved in an initial minor crash at the intersection of North Magnolia Street and West Greenleaf Avenue before fleeing the scene.

He then ran a red light at Crescent Avenue and North Magnolia Street, causing a second collision where he was ejected from his vehicle and suffered severe head trauma, according to police.

A total of four vehicles were involved in the collisions.

