California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Twitter Saturday. Newsom says that he's currently experiencing mild COVID symptoms.

According to the Governor's office, Newsom plans to work remotely and will remain in isolation "at least through Thursday, June 2, and until he tests negative.

Newsom has received a full series of COVID-19 vaccines, including two booster shots, most recently on May 18. He's received a prescription for the antiviral Paxlovid, and will begin a five-day regimen of the drug immediately.

"Grateful to be vaccinated and for treatments like Paxlovid," Newsom Tweeted. "Wishing everyone a safe and healthy Memorial Day Weekend."

The governor's office says he's adhering to the state's SMARTER plan, California's long term COVID mitigation plan, which Newsom unveiled in February.