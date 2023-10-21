Garden Grove man arrested for alleged sexual assault of minor, PD says he met through social media

article

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a girl after meeting her on a social platform and allegedly taking her to his house in Garden Grove against her will and committing sexual acts.

Officers responded to the home shortly after 12 p.m. Friday to a report regarding an alleged sexual assault of a juvenile, according to Sgt. Nick Jensen, public information officer for the Garden Grove Police Department.

Detectives had been investigating a possible sexual predator for months, Jensen said. They identified the suspect as Eric Andrew Carino, who allegedly requested to meet an underage girl on social media to engage in sexual relations, despite knowing the victim was underage, police said.

The victim requested to return home upon meeting Carino, but he ignored her request and took her to his home instead, where he sexually assaulted her, Jensen said. He then allegedly took her back home and immediately blocked her on social media.

Police said the victim reported to investigators that she was sexually assaulted and identified Carino as the perpetrator. DNA evidence was obtained and is being processed by the Orange County Crime Lab for further investigation, Jensen added.

Investigators allegedly linked Carino to another sexual assault committed in 2021 and took him into custody Friday. A search warrant was executed at Carino's house and evidence connected to the alleged assault was recovered at the scene, Jensen said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the alleged assault was urged to contact GGPD Detective Adam Nikolic at 714-741-5877 or adamn@ggcity.org.