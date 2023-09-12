'Real Genius' star Gabriel Jarret accused of trying to meet 14-year-old girl for sex in Santa Monica

Hollywood actor Gabriel Jarret, best known for his role in the 1985 film "Real Genius," was caught in a predator sting operation by the Creep Catching Unit (or CC Unit).

This child activist organization catches men online trying to have sex with minors. The founder of the group, who goes by the name Ghost, says, "He wanted to have oral sex with a young girl. "

The CC Unit turned over all their evidence to the Santa Monica Police Department, which included sexually explicit text messages between Jarret and a decoy who told him she was only 14 years old.

Over the phone, Jarret told FOX 11 News he was a victim of entrapment. When asked why he sent sexual messages to a 14-year-old girl, Jarret said she was the one sending the explicit messages.

He added that he planned to meet the girl in person to tell her to stop texting and "let her off easy."

On Sunday, September 10, 2023, Jarret made plans to meet the young girl at the Santa Monica Pier. Jarret showed up and was shocked to find members of the CC Unit there instead of the 14-year-old. When confronted by Ghost, Jarret denied everything and demanded the camera be turned off.

Eventually, Jarret fled the scene.

Santa Monica police have not made an arrest.