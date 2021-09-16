Gabby Petito case: Timeline of 22-year-old woman's disappearance

A woman who vanished after going on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend in a converted camper van is now the subject of a nationwide search after she didn’t return home.

Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, 22, was last in contact with her family in late August when she and Brian Laundrie were visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Their social media posts documenting the trip abruptly stopped, and Laundrie returned to their Florida home in the van — alone, according to investigators.

Laundrie has not cooperated with the police and is now considered a person of interest in the case, authorities say.

Here’s a timeline of Gabby Petito’s disappearance:

June-July 2021

The couple embarks on their cross-country trip, first driving from Florida to New York and later to the West Coast and western national parks. They were traveling in Petito’s converted camper van, a white 2012 Ford Transit van with a Florida license plate, and documenting their journey on YouTube and other social media platforms.

July 2021

The couple posts regular updates about their journey to their Instagram accounts.

On July 10, Petito shared a photo of her at the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is in southern Colorado.



On July 16, she shared another set of pictures of her at Zion National Park in southwest Utah. "The past two nights camping in Zion have been so cool, literally," she wrote in part.

On July 26, Petito shared another photo of her lounging in an outdoor bathtub at Mystic Hot Springs in Utah.

August 12

The pair gets into some type of altercation near Moab, Utah. A witness called police reporting a possible domestic violence situation between the two, prompting a response by area police.

The police report and body camera video later released shows responding officers pulled the van over and had an encounter with the couple for over an hour. An emotional Petito sat in the back of a patrol vehicle on the side of the road and Laundrie remained outside their camper van as law enforcement officials sorted out what transpired.

While the report and video show possible mental health concerns and tension between the two, officers ultimately determined the events did not add up to chargeable crimes. They also took steps to separate the pair for an evening in an effort to prevent escalation.

RELATED: Gabby Petito body camera video reveals emotional encounter with boyfriend Brian Laundrie

That same day, Petito posts an Instagram showing images of her visit to Arches National Park, also in Moab, Utah.

"We decided to take the path less traveled on the other side of the arch," she wrote in part in the caption.

August 19

A video uploaded to YouTube on Aug. 19 titled "VAN LIFE | Beginning Our Van Life Journey" highlights the couple’s travels in their converted camper van. The 8-minute video, on their channel called "Nomadic Statik," shows the pair in various locations on the California coast, driving through the salt flats in Utah, tent camping and cooking meals in their converted camper van.

End of August

Petito’s regular contact with her family stops toward the end of August, according to police.

August 25

Nicole Schmidt, Petito's mother, speaks to her daughter for the last time on the phone. Petito said they had stopped in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming before a planned trip to Yellowstone.

"I don't know if she left Grand Teton or not," Schmidt later FOX News. "I did receive a text from her on the 27th and the 30th, but I don't know if it was technically her or not, because it was just a text. I didn't verbally speak to her."

Petito’s final Instagram post is also published on Aug. 25, featuring several photos of her standing in front of a mural wall.

Sept. 1

Laundrie returns home alone to North Port, Florida with the van — 10 days before Petito was reported missing by her family, according to the North Port Police Department.

Sept. 11

Petito’s family reports the 22-year-old missing to the Suffolk County Police Department in New York at approximately 6:55 p.m. The North Port (Florida) Police Department has since become the lead agency in the case.

Laundrie declines to speak with investigators, who are instead provided with information for the family’s attorney. The couple’s converted camper van is also recovered by North Port police at the home shared by Petito, Laundrie and Laundrie’s parents, authorities said.

The converted camper van the couple was driving during their cross-country trip and later recovered in North Port, Florida, by police. (Credit: Provided / North Port police)

Sept. 13

Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, and stepfather hold a tearful press conference begging for the public’s help in finding the 22-year-old.

"At least three times a week, we would FaceTime, call, text — frequently. She kept me updated on this whole trip," Schmidt told reporters.

"The first couple days I wasn’t getting responses, I believed she was in a place with no service. It was day eight, nine that I really became concerned."

RELATED: Boyfriend of Gabby Pepito 'refusing to tell Gabby's family where he last saw her’

Sept. 14

The Laundrie family shares a statement through their attorney:

This is understandably an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family.

It is our understanding that a search has been organized for Miss Petito- in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On behalf of the Laundrie family it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is re-united with her family.

On the advice of counsel the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment."

The FBI also processes the converted camper van, according to North Port police.

Sept. 15

Brian Laundrie is named "person of interest" in the case. "As of now, Brian has not made himself available to be interviewed by investigators or has provided any helpful details," North Port police said in a statement.

Petito’s family releases a new statement through their lawyer:

Every day the search for Gabby continues the Schmidt and Petito family becomes more desperate. They are frantically searching for answers and information in their daughter’s disappearance while Brian sits in the comfort of his home.

Brian claims he wants to sit in the background while we search for Gabby in the wilderness of the Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks.

Brian left Gabby in the wilderness with grizzly bears and wolves while he sits in the comfort of his home. In his home!

Brian, how could you do this to Gabby? You selfishly remain silent while Gabby is all alone in the wilderness.

Brian, your silence is reprehensible! We beg you to do the right thing and help us bring Gabby home.

Brian, whatever happened in Wyoming, happened. The only thing you can control is what you do now. Tell us where Gabby is.

You tarnish your love for her with your silence.

Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, also traveled from New York to Jackson, Wyoming, to help in the search.

Sept. 16

The body camera video from the couple’s encounter with Utah police is officially released. Laundrie’s attorney declines to comment in an email to FOX 13 News.

In a news conference, officials say the investigation remains a missing person case — and not a murder investigation — and that no intensive searches have begun because it's unclear exactly where authorities might look.

"We're still trying to nail down geographic areas," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said. "There's a lot of information we are going through. Our focus is to find Gabby."

Anyone with information regarding Petito’s disappearance is asked to call the FBI national hotline at 1-800-225-5324 or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.

Advertisement

RELATED: Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers