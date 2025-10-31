'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actor Floyd Rogers Myers Jr. dead at 42

article

Former child actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr., known for playing a young Will Smith in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," has passed away at the age of 42.

What we know:

Myers died on Wednesday, his sister Tyree Trice, confirmed in a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses and support his four children. Myers' mother Renee Trice told TMZ he died after suffering a heart attack at his Maryland home.

The backstory:

Born in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 17, 1983, Myers graduated from Suitland High School in District Heights, Maryland, in 2001.

Myers had several acting credits during his career, most notably for his role as a young Will Smith in the popular series, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." He also held roles in the miniseries "The Jacksons: An American Dream" and the film "Young Americans."

Los Angeles, CA - 1992: (L-R) Alex Burrall, Floyd Roger Myers Jr, Shakiem Evans, Jermaine Jackson II, Bumper Robinson promotional photo for the ABC tv mini-series 'The Jacksons: An American Dream'. (Photo by Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/Walt Expand

More recently, he co-founded the non-profit organization, Fellaship Men’s Group. According to their website, the organization aims to create a safe space for men to address emotional and mental health challenges.

What they're saying:

His sister, Tyree Trice, shared a tribute to her late brother.

"He was a devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met," she wrote.

The Fellaship Men’s Group also posted a message on their Instagram account following the news.

"RIP to our good brother @rocwonder one of our co founders. Gone but never will be forgotten," the group wrote. "The mission will continue in your honor. Next mens meeting will be one for the books like we talked about! Love you bro, rest easy, big bro will take it from here.