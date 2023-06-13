Fire hydrant burst floods at least 8 classrooms at a Studio City school

A fire hydrant burst in Studio City caused a nightmare scenario for a nearby school, flooding several classrooms Tuesday evening.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 3900 block of North Avenida Del Sol around 6 p.m. The fire hydrant burst ended up flooding at least eight classrooms at the Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church.

No one was hurt in the flooding and no evacuations were needed, LAFD said.

The cause of the fire hydrant burst is under investigation.