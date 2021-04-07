Elderly man suffers serious head injuries after suspected random attack in Baldwin Park

A La Puente man suffered severe head injuries after he was randomly attacked while on the job in Baldwin Park.

Now, his daughter is pleading for the public's help to find the attacker.

The attack, caught on a grainy surveillance video, happened in the parking lot of Food 4 Less on Baldwin Park Boulevard early Tuesday morning, just after midnight.

Arturo Espino Moreno, 67, suffered a black eye, severe head trauma, possibly broken ribs and missing teeth. He also suffered memory loss after the gruesome attack.

His daughter says her father has worked the graveyard shift for almost 25 years.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover the dad's medical expenses.

