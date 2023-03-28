El Monte guaranteed income program: How to apply for $500 a month

If you live in the city of El Monte and are looking for a little extra financial help, you can now apply for the city's Guaranteed Income Program.

Officials announced Tuesday the program will provide 125 eligible El Monte residents with $500 a month for 12 months, totaling $6,000 in support.

"This is one of the most direct ways that we can deploy ARPA funds to the most vulnerable residents in our El Monte community", said Alma Martinez, El Monte City Manager. "We are proud to partner with the RAND Corporation, one of the most respected research organizations who will administer and evaluate the program."

To qualify, you must be a female head of household (no spouse present) and a resident of El Monte with dependents under age 18, impacted by COVID-19 with a verified household income at or below poverty level based on the 2023 U.S. Department of Commerce threshold.

Applications can be submitted online or in-person now through April 15.

Funds are made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.

For more information on the program and how to apply, tap or click here.

