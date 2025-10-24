Unique Dodgers art on display in Chinatown gallery

The Brief Art, baseball, and L.A. pride collide in "DOUBLEPLAY," now open at Eastern Projects Gallery. Artists Billy Kheel and Pat Riot use unique items like bubblegum and felt to make works of art.



The "DOUBLEPLAY" art show is now on display at Eastern Projects Gallery in Chinatown, off Broadway and College Street.

The exhibit features the work of friends and artists Billy Kheel and Pat Riot. The two are Dodgers fans with unique talents.

What they're saying:

Kheel's art pieces are made out of felt. The centerpiece and inspiration for the show: "The infamous crotch bump celebration from last year," said Kheel. "Pat and I saw this together and it was kind of a transcendent moment in sports so it inspired us to do a show together."

Also on display, a giant mosaic of Fernando Valenzuela. Kheel said he used bits of Talavera tile to create it. He also created a mosaic of Billie Jean King, who happens to be a minority owner of the Dodgers.

And across the gallery, artist Pat Riot has chewed up quite the masterpieces.

"This is all bubble gum, chewed bubble gum. Different colors. No paint, it's the artificial color of the bubble gum... it's blueberry, grape raspberry, sour raspberry," said Riot.

He chews gum, and pulls little pieces of it off to create portraits of Dodger greats. Currently on display are Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Fernando Valenzuela.

You can see "DOUBLEPLAY" yourself at Eastern Projects Gallery through November 22. It's open Tuesday-Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.