Debbie Allen reflects on life and legacy of actor Sidney Poitier

To Debbie Allen, "Sidney was incredible!"

The actress, choreographer, dancer and producer reflected on Sidney Poitier saying, "We’ve known each other for so long… so long."

She looked up to him from the time she was very young!

"Sidney gave us so much and, as a child, it impacted me," says Allen.

She added, "Can you imagine what it’s like to grow up in the 50s, which was when I was a little girl, see Elvis Presley and then finally just seeing an image of yourself. When you saw him in the movies it gave us all a sense of possibility."

As fans walked by Poitier’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, they saw flowers, candles and realized he had died. Some were very sad. Others stunned.

But, for all, the loss was impactful because it was as if he had always been there. Some fans say he was a trailblazer. Others, a great actor and an icon.

To Debbie Allen, "He’s left a legacy of inspiration for so many millions of people."

