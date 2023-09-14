Community Champions: Former All-Pro and Chargers OL Corey Linsley honored for work with foster care

On the football field, you know him as the Los Angeles Chargers’ former All-Pro lineman. Off the field, Corey Linsley has been recognized for his work with foster care.

It all started when Linsley and his wife Anna were CASA volunteers when he was with the Green Bay Packers. This spring he was honored by CASA of Los Angeles for being a continued voice for youth experiencing foster care.

CASA is short for "court-appointed special advocate." Back in Green Bay, he took on one case and his wife had two, he says. A CASA is more than a mentor, they are appointed by a judge and advocate for a child in court.

CASA of LA CEO Charity Chandler-Cole says, "It takes about eight weeks to go through the training."

A CASA is a valuable player in what CASA of Los Angeles calls an "overburdened child welfare and juvenile justice system". At CASA’s benefit gala in March, the Linsleys were honored in Beverly Hills. https://casala.org/

Linsley is a father of two, including a new baby. His current role is as a donor and voice for youth in foster care and the CASA programs.

This story is in conjunction with LASEC, The LA84 Foundation, The NFL, and LA's 2022 Super Bowl Host Committee.