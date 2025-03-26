CA lawmaker demands public records following firing of Chris Kluwe

California Rep. Dave Min is calling on Huntington Beach educators to release public records about First Amendment concerns following the firing of former NFL player Chris Kluwe.

The backstory:

The former UCLA and Minnesota Vikings punter was fired from his coaching job at Edison High School days after he was arrested for protesting a ‘MAGA’ plaque at the Huntington Beach City Council meeting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Kluwe said he was called into a meeting with Edison's athletic director and assistant principal of supervision and was fired after the school felt they received "too much attention" following his outburst during the city council meeting.

Kluwe was arrested in a show of civil disobedience at the Feb. 18 Huntington Beach City Council meeting out of what he called frustration with how Democratic leaders have responded to Trump's second term.

First Amendment violation

What they're saying:

More than a month after his arrest and firing, Rep. Min sent a new letter to Edison High School Principal Daniel Morris and Huntington Beach Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Carolee Ogata, requesting they provide public records related to the potential First Amendment violations in the firing of Kluwe.

"I took an oath to ‘support and defend’ the Constitution and the rights it grants to all Americans. As the Trump administration relentlessly attacks the Constitution, it is our responsibility to stand up for the rule of law and protect free speech in Orange County," Min said.

Min said a previous letter was left unanswered by Superintendent Ogata and Principal Morris. He said if they do not provide a written response by April 5, he'll be forced to elevate the situation and seek enforcement.

The Source Information for this story came from a statement provided by Dave Min and previous FOX 11 reports.



