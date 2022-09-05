CHP: Over 600 DUI arrests in first 36 hours of Labor Day max enforcement

California Highway Patrol continues to make DUI arrests statewide as part of its Labor Day maximum enforcement period for the holiday weekend.

According to CHP, 607 arrests have been made so far within the first 36 hours of the enforcement period.

Increased patrols will continue until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 5.

According to the CHP, during the 2021 Labor Day weekend MEP, 43 people were killed in car crashes on California roads.

CHP officers also made a total of 985 DUI arrests and issued over 6,000 speeding tickets statewide during last year's maximum enforcement period.

The CHP reminds those planning on drinking over the holiday weekend to have a designated driver or use a ride-share service. If anyone believes they have seen a driver who appears under the influence to call 911 immediately and describe to the dispatcher a "description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location, and direction of travel."







