CHP cracking down against DUI, speeding for Labor Day weekend

This Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol is ramping up its enforcement efforts to ensure the safety of all drivers.

CHP officer Cody Sturgess emphasized the focus on DUI enforcement, speed enforcement, and preventing any actions that could lead to traffic collisions.

"We're out here, focusing on DUI enforcement, speed enforcement, and anything that could cause a traffic collision," Sturgess explained. The CHP is deploying 80% of its available officers into the field, with a mission to saturate the area with patrols.

FOX 11 rode along with Officer Sturgess as he kept a watchful eye on drivers. "I'm looking for drivers that aren't paying attention," he said. "I'm looking for cars where the driver might be under the influence. I'm looking for people that are weaving, excessive speeding, tailgating, or on their phone."

Stopping a driver for exceeding the speed limit, Sturgess calmly informed him, "I stopped you for your speed — 75 in a 65." Speeding is a significant problem on California's highways and often has deadly consequences. Last year during the Labor Day weekend, 38 people lost their lives in crashes across the state.

"The aftermath of that is terrible for everyone, for us included," Sturgess shared. "Seeing the families, the emotion, and having to notify families of what happened, I find that the most difficult thing to do."

Officer Sturgess believes the increased presence of CHP officers on the road encourages drivers to slow down and focus on safer driving practices, which is the ultimate goal this holiday weekend.

"We want everyone to go home safely," Sturgess concluded. "We want everyone to enjoy the holiday weekend."