Suspect in custody after police chase through eastern LA County

One man is in custody after leading the California Highway Patrol on a pursuit through eastern Los Angeles County Sunday afternoon.

Reports of the chase came in around 3 p.m. on the 10 Freeway before the chase made its way into the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles by 3:45 p.m. The driver, who officers said was wanted for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon, switched between freeways and surface streets before ending up in the Montebello area.

Once on surface streets, driving into oncoming traffic on several occasions. Officials deployed spike strips to stop the driver.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Eventually the driver ran into a cul-de-sac in the area of N. Vail Avenue and Loma Road. That's when he ran from the car, through several backyards, and jumped a fence before hiding in bushes nearby.

Officials spent at least 15 minutes trying to flush the man out, before he eventually walked out of the bushes and surrendered to authorities.