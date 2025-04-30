Child wanders into traffic on busy Sylmar street

Scary video out of Sylmar shows the terrifying moment a toddler without shoes on runs out into the middle of the street and almost gets hit by several cars.

Good Samaritans quickly came to the rescue, with one of them putting herself in danger to help save the child.

"There were like four cars coming, fast, and I literally just swerved into oncoming traffic, I beeped, I started honking because I needed to get everyone's attention," Lily Ventura said.

She and another driver were able to pull over, jump out, and grab the child before anything happened.

Witnesses say the person taking care of the child left the front door open.

It's unclear if any charges were filed.