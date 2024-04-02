Chiefs’ Rashee Rice ‘cooperating with local authorities’ after Dallas car crash: report

article

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is working with authorities in Texas following a car crash he was linked to over the weekend.

A statement from his attorney, Royce West, a member of Texas Senate representing the 23rd District, was provided to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

"On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday," the statement from West said.

"Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly. Any and all requests for comment can be directed to his attorney Mr. Royce West of West & Associates, LLP."

Authorities were looking for Rice following the "major" car wreck that came on the North Central Expressway at approximately 6:20 p.m. local time on Saturday night. Law enforcement told The Dallas Morning News that a vehicle either leased or registered to Rice was involved in the car crash.

Dashcam footage of the wreck was also taken on the expressway. Footage obtained by FOX 4 Dallas shows the camera of Bill Nabors’ vehicle, which caught a Corvette and Lamborghini speeding down the left lane before barreling into a gray car and other vehicles in front of them.

While the Corvette pulled over to the shoulder after the wreck, the Lamborghini was facing the opposite direction in one of the expressway lanes. Several men were seen getting out of the vehicle and leaving it in the road.

The Dallas Morning News reports Rice was involved with the Corvette that was speeding with the Lamborghini.

However, FOX 4 Dallas reported Monday that an attorney representing The Classic Lifestyle confirmed Rice rented the Lamborghini SUV from them. He was supposed to be the only person driving the car, per the company’s policy.

Dallas Police also told Fox News Digital that occupants in both the Corvette and Lamborghini fled the scene of the car crash without checking to see if anyone needed help or providing information to those affected.

Two drivers of vehicles needed to be treated for injuries, while two others were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Rice is a Texas native despite being born in Philadelphia. He played his high school ball at Richland High School in North Richland Hills before attending SMU.

The Chiefs drafted Rice in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, where he progressively became one of Patrick Mahomes’ most reliable receivers in a year where a true No. 1 didn’t stand out.

Rice had 938 yards with seven touchdowns on 79 receptions in his rookie season, which was capped with a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com.

