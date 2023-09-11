Chemical explosion in Harbor Gateway sends 2 to the hospital
LOS ANGELES - Two people were sent to the hospital for treatment of burns following a reported chemical explosion in Los Angeles' Harbor Gateway neighborhood Monday.
Authorities responded to the 19600 block of Hamilton just after 8:30 a.m. in the industrial area.
One person is in critical condition and the other in serious condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.