1 dead, 5 others injured after car crashes into ER at North Austin hospital

One person is dead, and five others were injured after a car crashed into the emergency room at a North Austin hospital on Tuesday night.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, around 5:38 p.m., a car drove into the St. David's North Austin Medical Center emergency room. It was later confirmed that the driver of the car died, and five others were injured due to the crash.

Two children and one adult were transported to Dell Children's, and another adult was taken to Round Rock Medical Center.

A St. David's staff member said eight other people are being transported to a different hospital. Those patients were not injured in the crash, and were at the hospital for other medical needs.

There appeared to be no other damage to the hospital besides the emergency room. The St. David's ER will be closed until further notice.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Austin police said there was no threat to the public, and the incident does not appear to be an intentional act.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates