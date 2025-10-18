JD Vance visits Camp Pendleton; freeway shuts down for military event featuring live ammunition

The Brief A section of the 5 Freeway from Harbor Drive to Basilone Road in San Diego County was closed due to a military showcase. The White House-directed military event at Camp Pendleton involved live ammunition being discharged over the freeway.



A plan to fire live artillery shells over a major Southern California highway as part of a military showcase attended Saturday by Vice President JD Vance drew strong objections from Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said safety concerns forced him to close a portion of the busy interstate.

What they're saying:

"The President is putting his ego over responsibility with this disregard for public safety," the Democratic governor said in a statement. "Firing live rounds over a busy highway isn’t just wrong — it’s dangerous."

U.S. Marine officials at Camp Pendleton have said there was nothing unsafe about the artillery exercise and no need to disrupt traffic on Interstate 5, which is the main highway along the Pacific coast between San Diego and Los Angeles.

The state had considered closing the freeway earlier in the week, but the U.S. Marines said Thursday that the event would occur on approved training ranges and comport with established safety protocols.

Watch live: Vance attending Marine Corps 250th anniversary celebration at Camp Pendleton

State transportation officials ultimately made the decision to close the freeway after practice firings over the freeway Friday evening and a request from event organizers for signage along the road stating "Overhead fire in progress."

Caltrans said a section of the 5 Freeway from Harbor Drive to Basilone Road was closed from noon to about 3 p.m. Saturday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ CAMP PENDLETON, CA - OCTOBER 18: US Vice President JD Vance and US Second Lady Usha Vance participate in a briefing during an amphibious capabilities demonstration on Red Beach on October 18, 2025 at Camp Pendleton, California. (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)

The other side:

U.S. Marines Capt. Gregory Dreibelbis said in a statement that there is artillery fire at the base nearly every week and that the exercises didn’t endanger motorists.

"Weeks of deliberate planning and rehearsals ensured success at every phase of execution," he said.

Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited the base in North San Diego County to celebrate the Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary, and watch troops put on a show of amphibious vehicles and Marines demonstrating a beach assault. Vance and his wife, Usha, watched as aircraft shot across the sky and columns of smoke rose from munitions strikes.