Deadly dognapping: $17K reward offered for info on theft of rescue dog who died from injuries

A $17,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects in connection with the death of a rescue dog in Camarillo.

PETA announced Monday it is offering $5,000 in addition to the $12,000 raised by Paw Works, bringing the total reward up to $17,000.

"This vulnerable dog needed someone to love and care for her, but instead, someone stole her, abused her, and left her for dead," said PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. "PETA urges anyone with information to come forward so her killer can be prevented from hurting anyone else."

According to Paw Works Animal Rescue, "Pretty Girl" was stolen on June 8 after someone picked the lock and broke into the building.

The animal rescue said Pretty Girl was abused and found Thursday morning on the side of the 101 freeway with life-threatening injuries. A passerby found the dog and took her to the Paw Works Veterinary Hospital where she later died.

Pretty Girl had severe back, neck, and head trauma along with intense bruising and bleeding in her abdomen as well as swelling around her rectum, according to the animal rescue.

"We think she was fighting for her life, she is not a dog that takes easy to strangers she is a very loyal dog and if you saw in that video she was fighting him off and he was hitting her," an employee of Paw Works said in an Instagram post.

Security footage shows a person in a hoodie walking around the shelter and approaching multiple dog crates. It appears the suspect tried to steal another dog, but that dog fought him off. The suspect then approached Pretty Girl’s crate, opened it up and took her. Pretty Girl also tried to fight the suspect off, but the suspect hit her, often times bringing her to the ground.

Employees believe Pretty Girl tried to fight off her attacker in the car and she either jumped out of the car or the suspect pushed her out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camarillo Police Department at 805-388-5100.

