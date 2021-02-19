California will set aside 10% of vaccine for educators

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said the state will set aside 10% of all first doses of COVID-19 vaccines for educators and school staff starting March 1.

A total of 35 counties already prioritize vaccines for educators. But Newsom said he wanted to make that the standard statewide.



"Beginning with a baseline of 75,000 doses every single week, that will be made available to set aside for those educators and childcare workers that are supporting our efforts to get our kids back into in-person instruction," Newsom said at a news conference in Hayward.

Newsom also announced loosened guidelines for the resumption of youth sports.

Starting next Friday, all outdoor sports will be allowed to resume in counties where COVID-19 case rates are at or below 14 people per 100,000 people, meaning most of the Bay Area is good to go.

Contact sports like football can resume if all players 13 and older get tested once a week.

